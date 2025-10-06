Menu
Switching off gas networks could cost more

Gas: should we switch it off? (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Switching off New Zealand’s gas networks would cost users more over 25 years than keeping them running, according to a new study by consultancy Castalia.The analysis, commissioned by the Gas Industry Company, found that if prices held at historic levels, switching off the gas network in 2029 would increase consumer costs by about $1 billion over the 25-year forecast period.Assuming gas supply remains over the period, energy costs are the decisive factor in the calculation: if gas prices rose 70% or if electricity and LPG prices fell 60%,...
