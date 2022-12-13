Tiwai Point smelter ‘very unlikely to generate material value’: Rio Tinto

Ivan Vella, Rio Tinto's global aluminium business chief executive. (Image: Rio Tinto)

The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is worth keeping open as part of Rio Tinto’s push to be a world-leading contributor to decarbonisation but it is “very unlikely to ever generate material value” in its own right, says Rio’s global head of aluminium, Ivan Vella.In an exclusive interview with BusinessDesk, Vella outlined the marginal commercial viability of all four of Rio’s Australasian smelters.“They’re very unlikely to ever generate material value in their own right, as assets in our portfolio. But the...