US investment giant BlackRock buys NZ's solarZero

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

US investment giant BlackRock buys NZ's solarZero
SolarZero's innovative approach and technology attracted BlackRock. (Image: Supplied)
Wed, 14 Sep 2022
Investment company BlackRock Real Assets has acquired New Zealand solar and battery energy company solarZero and plans to invest $100 million in the business.The purchase price has not been disclosed and is subject to Overseas Investment Office approval.Charlie Reid, the co-head of BlackRock's Asia-Pacific climate infrastructure team, told BusinessDesk his institutional investors were looking for an attractive return, but they also wanted to have a positive climate and social impact.SolarZero's innovative approach, combined with its tec...

