Vector dealing with widespread damage to electricity network

Two 110-kilovolt towers were brought down by floodwaters when their foundations slumped. (Image; Vector)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
More than 20,000 homes and businesses were without power due to the flooding in Auckland on Friday, Vector said.As of 11am, Saturday, nearly 23,000 homes and businesses have had their power restored and about 3,500 are still without power.“We expect that number to fluctuate across the weekend as continued poor weather brings slips and causes more damage to the network,” Vector said.Much of the damage is what would be expected in such an extreme and widespread weather event, such as lines coming down. There were also more seriou...
