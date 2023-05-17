Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Wind power: Taranaki's lack of end-user demand

Wind power: Taranaki's lack of end-user demand
BlueFloat's Nathan Turner said the government needs to sort out its unstable energy performance. (Image: NZME)
Richard Woodd
Richard Woodd
Wed, 17 May 2023
This is the second part in a three-part series: Windpower – what happened at the offshore wind forum. Read part 1 here. Look at the big picture and you'll see massive demand for wind energy around the world, but there are challenges.Those attending the Offshore Renewable Energy Forum in New Plymouth heard that an estimated 2100 gigawatts of new offshore wind energy (OWE) will be installed by 2050, 80% of it in China.London-based chief operating officer for the Global Wind Energy Council Stuart Mullin told the forum that 90%...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 8:03am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'
Policy

The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

Carbon scorecards, a $2 billion holiday debt, career moves and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

More Energy

Wind power: the major players converge on Taranaki
Energy Special Report

Wind power: the major players converge on Taranaki

Developers are racing to build offshore windfarms in the South Taranaki Bight.

Richard Woodd 16 May 2023
Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
HW Richardson green hydrogen punt gains oxygen
Transport

HW Richardson green hydrogen punt gains oxygen

The hydrogen pilot's success or failure relies on energy prices.

Brent Melville 09 May 2023
Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency
Law & Regulation

Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency

A key load-management tool was not fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023