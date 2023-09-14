Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature

Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature
There could be money in a biodiversity market to preserve natural environments. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The government needs to decide if it wants to take a hands-on or hands-off role in any biodiversity credit market in New Zealand, a consultancy group has advised.A biodiversity credit scheme would allow businesses, individuals and charities to buy credits to restore and preserve nature on private land.  A new ministry for the environment (MfE) report lays out the options for setting up a voluntary biodiversity credit scheme, which the ministry is now consulting on.The report, prepared by climate change investment and advisory firm Pollinat...
Where the bloody hell are the listings?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Red meat prices squeezed

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Red meat prices squeezed
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

Any major uptick in spending on digital services will be hard to justify; whoever wins.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

More Environment

Time to boost NZ's own 'space mission' – Rocket Lab
Technology

Time to boost NZ's own 'space mission' – Rocket Lab

The company is driving the government's MethaneSAT aerospace project.

Brent Melville 13 Sep 2023
After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting
Environment

After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting

Many NZ companies are shocked to learn how dependant their business is on nature. 

Greg Hurrell 24 Aug 2023
Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas
Infrastructure Exclusive

Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas

NZ sent 9,527 tonnes of plastics and 57,443 tonnes of paper overseas last year.

Cécile Meier 23 Aug 2023
Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach
Environment

Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

Politicians want to see results on freshwater improvement.

Greg Hurrell 18 Aug 2023