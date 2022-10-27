See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Govt backs mining moratorium in international waters

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Mining corporations have been gearing up to plunder pristine ocean ecosystems, says Eugenie Sage. (Image: Unsplash)
The government is today backing a conditional moratorium on deep sea mining in international waters, citing the lack of scientific knowledge of its impact.Foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta said the government was not confident that an international code on such mining would be ready by next year's deadline.The Jamaica-headquartered International Seabed Authority (ISA) has responsibility for mining regulations on the seabed beyond exclusive economic zones and extended continental shelves.No mining applications in these areas can be lodg...

