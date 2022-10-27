See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Brown: Ports of Auckland not up for sale

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Brown: Ports of Auckland not up for sale
Dubai-based global port operator DP World was reportedly eyeing up Auckland's port. (Image: Ports of Auckland)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 27 Oct 2022
RELATED
Auckland’s incoming mayor Wayne Brown has shot back at suggestions that foreign owners could be eyeing up the city’s port, telling them not to waste their money on proposals for the idea. Brown was responding to a report in the New Zealand Herald this morning that Dubai-based DP World and Montréal-based CDPQ were looking to takeover the port’s business.The Herald reported that a senior executive could be in Auckland as early as next week for talks on securing a lease to run the port.However, Brown has fired back sa...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Business and households facing interest rate stress, but the banks are OK
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate from 0.25% to 3.5% in the past 12 months and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Finance
Skellerup's chief: transformation not yet finished
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

The company’s growth was not yet over, the company's annual meeting was told in Auckland yesterday.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.