SkyCity's $220m carpark deal with Macquarie called off

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

SkyCity's Auckland site. (Image: Supplied)
SkyCity Entertainment Group’s plan to offload its car parks to Macquarie for more than $200 million has fallen through.This morning, SkyCity, which is due to hold its annual meeting tomorrow, told the market that it had received a termination notice from MPF Parking, which is owned by Macquarie, for its long-term concession deal granted to MPF for its car parks at its Auckland site.In 2019, SkyCity entered into the deal to sell its 3,200 car parks to the Australian-owned investment company for $220m.While the entertainment group still own...

