See full details
Xero small business index: job numbers up, wage growth eases

Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Kiwi small businesses had the confidence to grow their teams, says Xero's Bridget Snelling. (Image: Getty)
The number of jobs in small businesses has risen 8.5% in the past year, the largest jump since July last year, data from accounting software firm Xero has found.Meanwhile, the company’s Small Business Index for September found sales growth was also strong in September, up 14.8% year-on-year, well ahead of the annual inflation figure of 7.2%.Wage growth slowed again to 5.1% year-on-year in September, down from 5.9% year-on-year in August and the record high of 6.7% year-on-year in June.Xero country manager Bridget Snelling said strong jobs...

