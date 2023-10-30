Menu
How relentless lobbying delayed major recycling policy

Warren Snow was a prominent campaigner for the Container Return Scheme. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
It seemed like a no-brainer. The public wanted it. Local governments wanted it. Major political parties supported it. It would reduce littering, slash the amount of waste going to landfills, and boost New Zealand’s poor recycling rate. After years and millions spent on debate, consultation, policy development and designs, cabinet in November 2022 signed off on introducing a container return scheme (CRS).  Consumers would pay a small deposit (10-20 cents) when they bought a beverage, which would be refunded when returned to a ret...
