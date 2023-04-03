NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'

Niwa scientist Andrew Lorrey photographs a Southern Alps glacier. (Image: Niwa)

An annual survey of 50 South Island glaciers indicates no respite from the long-term retreat, even if the results weren’t quite as bad as scientists feared.The 2023 aerial survey was the 46th carried out since 1977. It is a collaboration between the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), the Victoria University of Wellington and the Department of Conservation. Niwa’s principal scientist of climate and environmental application, Andrew Lorrey, was on his way home from the annual survey when BusinessDesk spo...