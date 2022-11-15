Resource Management Act reforms: key elements

Faster, easier processes to allow economic development while protecting the environment is the plan. (Image: Godzone)

Pattrick Smellie

The following are key elements of the Resource Management Act (RMA) reform bills tabled in parliament today:Two bills for nowThe two bills introduced today will become the Natural and Built Environments Act and the Spatial Planning Act. Of the two, the proposed spatial planning law is the more powerful and radical element of reform, creating a new layer of strategic planning that should produce a very substantial reduction in the number of resource consents required, and cut the time it takes to get them.The built environments law would be more...