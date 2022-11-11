Menu
World on track for 1.5°C rise by 2031 as global emissions keep rising

Total man-made CO₂ emissions need to decrease by around 1.4 Gt every year to reach net zero CO₂ emissions by 2050. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
A global coalition of climate scientists has announced there was a 50/50 chance of world temperatures exceeding the 1.5°C benchmark by 2031 as carbon dioxide emission rates continue to rise.The Global Carbon Project predicted global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels would rise by 1% in 2022, despite pledges by governments to cut back on emissions.However, New Zealand’s CO₂ emissions to March this year did not rebound in line with global trends after the pandemic, largely due to ongoing travel restrictions.Andy Reisinger, Climate Change...
