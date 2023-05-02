Menu
Menu
Search
Home

Fifa threatens to pull broadcast of Women’s World Cup in Europe

Fifa threatens to pull broadcast of Women’s World Cup in Europe
Popular? England's women's team celebrates after winning the Euro 2022 final against Germany in front of 87,192 people at Wembley Stadium. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 02 May 2023
By Matthew Brockett and David HellierFifa, world football’s governing body, is threatening not to televise the Women’s World Cup in five major European countries unless broadcasters pay more for the media rights.The offers from broadcasters in the 'big five' European nations  – Italy, Germany, France, the UK and Spain – “are still very disappointing and simply not acceptable”, President Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Fifa’s website. “Should the offers continue not to be...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
Markets Market close

NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive

After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year
Property

Winter chill hits housing market, says Barfoot & Thompson

House sales in Auckland for April were the lowest in 22 years.

Staff reporters 1:29pm
Winter chill hits housing market, says Barfoot & Thompson