Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
The site of its planned factory in Otorohanga. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
Action to remove wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition as a registered entity will begin after its chair quit as a director, leaving no one on the board.On Friday, its now-former chair, Kevin Bush, resigned as a director of the Australian securities exchange-listed (ASX) company, which has been in administration since July.Happy Valley was planning to build a dairy factory in the Waikato town of Ōtorohanga but essentially ran out of capital.McGarthNicol’s Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone initially recommended tipping it into liq...
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute
Finance

RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum
Finance

