Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year

Milford executive director Wayne Gentle with Research IP's Darren Howlin. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Property and infrastructure funds have tanked so much over the past year that only two managed to make enough money to be considered for their category in this year’s fund manager awards.But other fund managers have cause for celebration: humans have triumphed over the machine, with active fund managers Milford Asset Management taking the top prize for Research IP's fund manager of the year after passive fund SmartShares won it last year. Some other winners of prizes at the awards included QuayStreet Asset Management for Kiw...
Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now
World

Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now

Treasury’s flexibility has surprised investors, spurring a bond rally this month.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
