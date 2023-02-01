Administrators of Rosa Foods trying to find investor or buyer

The purpose-built manufacturing site on the Kāpiti Coast used by Rosa Foods. (Image: NZME)

The administrators of a Wellington pre-made deli food manufacturer say they are looking for a new investor or a purchaser for the company. Last week, Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow, of BDO Wellington, were appointed voluntary administrators of Rosa Foods. The company, owned by Anais Food Group, designs and manufactures pre-packed chilled meals sold at supermarkets across the country.It produces brands such as Rosa Foods, Rosie’s Kitchen, The Wrappery and El Santo.Rosa Foods has been trading for 22 years and recently moved to a...