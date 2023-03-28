Menu
After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are in Frankfurt, Germany. (Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
In recent weeks, euro-zone investors have experienced a sense of disbelief. Could banking turmoil really stay confined to America and Switzerland? On March 24, as European bank stocks slumped, the disbelief faded. By the end of the day Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, had commented that Europe’s banks were safe and liquid enough to withstand market scrutiny.The sell-off started with Deutsche Bank, a German lender that has, over the years, been dogged by trouble. Its credit-default swaps, tradable insura...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
Swann in dispute over building company shares
A $50,000 payment is the only thing standing in the way of Swann being issued shares, the court heard.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Inflation winners and breaking things
Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023
ComCom eyes competition issues in payments systems
The regulator has found some potential competitive barriers to retail payments system.

Paul McBeth 27 Mar 2023
Auckland's Lentes and Marcos tipped into liquidation
The high court ordered the liquidation on March 17.

Riley Kennedy 27 Mar 2023