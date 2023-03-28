After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are in Frankfurt, Germany. (Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst)

In recent weeks, euro-zone investors have experienced a sense of disbelief. Could banking turmoil really stay confined to America and Switzerland? On March 24, as European bank stocks slumped, the disbelief faded. By the end of the day Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, had commented that Europe’s banks were safe and liquid enough to withstand market scrutiny.The sell-off started with Deutsche Bank, a German lender that has, over the years, been dogged by trouble. Its credit-default swaps, tradable insura...