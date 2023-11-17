Menu
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says.

Alliance chair Murray Taggart. (Image: Alliance)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
Alliance Group’s chair “absolutely” believes the meat processor will be back in the black within the next 12 months despite the headwinds the sector is still likely to face.The co-operative, which is one of the country's largest processors, reported a loss of just over $70 million with its revenue slipping 10% to $2 billion for the year to the end of September.While Alliance had been priming the bad result ahead of its release, the “pretty disappointing” result came after what was a record year for the company...
