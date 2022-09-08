See full details
Analysts: NZ dairy sector to benefit from overseas impacts

Analysts: NZ dairy sector to benefit from overseas impacts
Jarden’s head of derivatives Mike McIntyre says he's never seen a more “disparate” set of numbers in the dairy market. (Image: Jarden)
The global dairy sector struggles with supply and demand issues, but analysts say New Zealand's dairy sector could benefit "really positively” as the country nears its peak production month.After declining at several consecutive auctions, strong demand drove a 4.9% increase in the overall Global Dairy Trade index earlier this week.Whole milk powder (WMP) – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price – gained 5.1% to an average of US$3,610 (NZ$5,964) per metric tonne (MT).Meanwhile, Skim milk...

