ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches

(Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand will face some extra reporting obligations to show its efforts to fix flaws in its anti-money laundering systems. But the Reserve Bank praised the country’s biggest lender for how it self-reported and fixed all the issues when it failed to report certain international wire transfers between April 2019 and September 2021 within the mandated 10-working-day timeframe. “Upon identifying the transactions that were not reported, ANZ promptly notified the Reserve Bank and remediated all issues, including, ret...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
