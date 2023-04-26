Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels

Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels
(Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Family-owned Talley’s Group has expanded its greenshell mussel footprint with the purchase of Nelson’s Kono Seafood business for an undisclosed sum.Talley’s has committed to taking on the majority of Kono’s 300-plus staff, in a deal expected to settle on May 22. Chief executive Tony Hazlett said the group was investigating how to meet growing local and international demand for greenshell mussels at its Blenheim factory, which can operate with 450 people across four product lines. “With capacity at our mus...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told