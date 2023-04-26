Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Simplicity parts ways with Vanguard (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Upstart non-profit fund manager Simplicity New Zealand is ending its dalliance with exchange-traded fund provider Vanguard as it seeks to keep a lid on members’ tax bills for its international investments. Simplicity is switching the management of more than $3 billion of international investments from Vanguard unit trusts to NZ-domiciled funds managed by Germany’s DWS International. The NZ fund manager has set up the new international investment portfolios as locally-domiciled funds because their income earned is subject t...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
Primary Sector

Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023