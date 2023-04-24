Menu
Russell McVeagh completes disciplinary process

Russell McVeagh has confirmed a disciplinary event. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Mon, 24 Apr 2023
Russell McVeagh said the firm had instigated a disciplinary process over two staff members, following a recent event. On Saturday, NZ Herald’s Katie Harris reported a disciplinary process had been launched and that one of the men involved had been removed from the firm’s website.  “The disciplinary process has been completed. Due to our privacy obligations, we won't be commenting further,” a Russell McVeagh spokesperson said on Monday.The spokeswoman confirmed one person had resigned and the people subject...
