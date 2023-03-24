Menu
ANZ revised milk price forecast as pressure continues

Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
ANZ Bank revised down its milk price forecast as further downward pressure comes on commodity prices.Dairy prices have been in decline in recent months as softer demand and increased milk volumes pull them down.That continued earlier this week with the Global Dairy Trade index falling 2.6%.For the current season, ANZ is now forecasting a farmgate milk price of $8.25 per kilogram of milk solids, 25 cents lower than previously forecast.That is at the lower end of Fonterra’s latest price guidance of $8.20 to $8.80/kgMS, and well below DairyN...
Energy

Port Taranaki, long the country's oil and gas sector hub, is looking to a future in the offshore wind industry.

Greg Hurrell 1:25pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
