Fieldays society elects first woman as president/board chair in its 55-year history

NZ National Fieldays president & board chair Jenni Vernon (Image: Supplied)

The charity that runs Fieldays, the southern hemisphere’s largest agricultural event, has elected its first female president and board chair in its 55-year history.Waikato farmer and businesswoman Jenni Vernon was elected unopposed to the top positions at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. The society owns and operates the Mystery Creek Event Centre where this year’s Fieldays will be held from June 14 to 17. Last year, Fieldays was held in summer for the first time ever. Vernon farms a dry stock unit with her husba...