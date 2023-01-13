Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m
Liquidation costs are mounting. (Image: ADC)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
The liquidators of Wellington contractor Armstrong Downes Commercial say they have received $30.4 million in claims from 203 creditors.Another eight secured creditors are claiming a further $670,599, according to the latest six-monthly report by Waterstone Insolvency.The Auckland-based liquidator, which took over from prior liquidator Grant Thornton at the request of unhappy creditors on June 22, said it will make a full retention payment to the 126 subcontractors in the amount of $2.89m within the next few months. Retentions, which were h...
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson's friend and brother fail in US court bid

The pair were seeking to protect themselves from future lawsuits by Kea Investments.

Greg Hurrell 3:02pm
Economy

ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

While the risks are to the downside, ANZ Bank says jobs and inflation data are key. 

Rebecca Howard 12:52pm
World

US Fed signals slower rate hikes as inflation softens

Slower rate hikes look possible, but Fed watchers still expect benchmark US interest rates to peak above 5%.

Bloomberg 12:46pm

More Finance

Finance

Vac Group's NZ companies owed more than $33m to creditors, liquidators say

The companies went into liquidation last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Why the government took Kiwibank back

The resumption of direct government ownership of 100% of Kiwibank is being talked up.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2023
Finance

Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Warren Phillips tried to say the bank owed him the money when it did not.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jan 2023
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership

The lender has pulled the plug on multiple small businesses it lent money.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jan 2023