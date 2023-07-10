Menu
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The case will run for two days. (Image: Court of Appeal)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
The New Zealand court of appeal will hear an appeal from ASB Bank on July 11 and 12 regarding a class action proceeding regarding breaches of consumer finance legislation. ASB Bank said it is appealing a high court decision permitting the plaintiffs to pursue their claims as an opt-out representative proceeding. The appeal is also being brought by ANZ Bank. The case dates back to September 2021 when plaintiffs sought to bring a class action related to ASB’s compliance with parts of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Fin...
