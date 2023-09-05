Menu
ASB hikes fixed mortgage rates

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
ASB is hiking mortgage rates again, targeting terms proving popular among borrowers.The bank is lifting its one-year and 18-month rates by 20 basis points to 7.45% and 7.15% respectively.Meanwhile, it’s raising its two- and three-year rates by 16 points to 7.05% and 6.85%, respectively.The hikes come as new Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) data shows that one-year fixed remained the most popular type of mortgage in July.Meanwhile, 18-month and two-year mortgages rose in popularity at the expense of three-year and floating mortgages.Rela...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Policy

Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
Infrastructure Exclusive

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
