ASB scraps monthly fees on various business and personal accounts

ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt said every little cost cut helps. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
ASB Bank is scrapping a raft of monthly fees on various business and personal accounts in a move that it says will cost it more than $14 million a year.The bank, which is owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said it is the first major New Zealand bank to completely remove monthly base fees and self-service transaction fees on advertised business transaction accounts.The fee removal from Feb 1 covers 12 business accounts and two personal accounts and chief executive Vittoria Shortt said more than 120,000 businesses and 40,000 personal accoun...
Finance

Dunedin's Otago Excavation owes $3m to creditors

The company went into liquidation and receivership in November.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Finance

SkyCity recruits former Tabcorp boss to sit on its board

New SkyCity Entertainment Group director David Attenborough has experience of dealing with money-laundering allegations.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Finance

Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens stepping down

Smartshares owns the SuperLife KiwiSaver scheme and manages a raft of passive, index-linked funds.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023