ASB scraps monthly fees on various business and personal accounts

ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt said every little cost cut helps. (Image: Supplied)

ASB Bank is scrapping a raft of monthly fees on various business and personal accounts in a move that it says will cost it more than $14 million a year.The bank, which is owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said it is the first major New Zealand bank to completely remove monthly base fees and self-service transaction fees on advertised business transaction accounts.The fee removal from Feb 1 covers 12 business accounts and two personal accounts and chief executive Vittoria Shortt said more than 120,000 businesses and 40,000 personal accoun...