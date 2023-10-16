Menu
Auckland airport considers retail bond offer

Full details of the offer are expected to be announced next week. (Image: Auckland airport)
Staff reporters
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Auckland International Airport is considering an offer of fixed-rate bonds maturing in November 2029 to New Zealand retail and institutional investors.Full details of the offer are expected to be announced next week, and the airport has appointed ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia as joint lead managers.Auckland airport didn't disclose how much would be raised in the offer. It will be listed on the NZ stock exchange's debt market.The new offer comes as one of its vanilla corporate bonds is set to mature on Nov 2. Its final day...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
