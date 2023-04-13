Menu
Auditor general to get $16m bailout and will increase fees

Auditor general John Ryan is facing up to massive financial pressures within the sector. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The auditor general’s office is to receive $16 million in capital injections as it faces ongoing financial problems and an accumulated deficit of $22m due to covid disruptions and increased costs.It will also increase audit fees by 8% annually for the next few years.The Officers of Parliament Committee said the auditor general and Audit NZ's cumulative deficit is forecast to be $22.13m out to 2025-26.  To put this in perspective, the auditor general’s baseline budget for 2022-23 is $28.4m.Several core issuesThe parliamentar...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
