Auditor general to get $16m bailout and will increase fees

Auditor general John Ryan is facing up to massive financial pressures within the sector. (Image: Supplied)

The auditor general’s office is to receive $16 million in capital injections as it faces ongoing financial problems and an accumulated deficit of $22m due to covid disruptions and increased costs.It will also increase audit fees by 8% annually for the next few years.The Officers of Parliament Committee said the auditor general and Audit NZ's cumulative deficit is forecast to be $22.13m out to 2025-26. To put this in perspective, the auditor general’s baseline budget for 2022-23 is $28.4m.Several core issuesThe parliamentar...