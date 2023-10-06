Menu
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians in wake of Ponzi failings
Convicted fraudster Barry Kloogh's Ponzi offers some lessons. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
The Financial Markets Authority is recommending policymakers revisit the rejected proposal to include custodians in its licensing regime.The market watchdog’s review into fraudster Barry Kloogh and his Ponzi scheme identified potential law changes it thinks would better protect consumers relating to custodians and passed on its feedback to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).“We have asked MBIE to consider whether the regulatory settings for custodians in New Zealand should be reconsidered, including whether o...
Infrastructure

Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush

Residents don't want their home to become an "alpine version of Venice".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush
Technology

Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech

Aspiring Materials is competing in a global competition sponsored by Elon Musk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech

Malcolm Burns 'hopeful' new investor will help clear debt
Finance

Malcolm Burns 'hopeful' new investor will help clear debt

That investor would be in place by December, he told the high court.

Riley Kennedy 05 Oct 2023
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending
Finance

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Oct 2023
KiwiRail posts improved surplus
Finance

KiwiRail posts improved surplus

Freight volumes weren't as high as targeted, but KiwiRail posted an improved result.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies
Finance Free

Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies

Despite the low representation of Māori in tech, one has found the answer for Sharesies.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 Sep 2023