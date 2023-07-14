Menu
Banks get lots of profit for not much expense

The Commerce Commission has limited its inquiry to personal banking, but the scope should be wider. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 14 Jul 2023
The decision to restrict the Commerce Commission's bank investigation to personal banking is a thumbs-up for politics but a thumbs-down for reality.There's lots I could say but I’ll limit myself to these five thoughts:More than 50% of bank profits come from outside personal banking.Banks need to both price for risk and take risks.The 2021 OECD Economic Survey for Australia pointed to banks not lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and other problems – you could rinse and repeat here.Financial sector gross operating s...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 14, 2023
The Quiz Free

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ agtech company creates weed-hunting robot

SeedSpider’s WeedSpider is a high-tech automated weed killer.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Inflation-busting compensation rates, vaccinations and tikanga

Employers should take note as employment compensation awards climb significantly.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
Finance

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 13 Jul 2023
Ezibuy owes more than $100m, administrators recommend liquidation
Finance

Unsecured creditors likely to get nothing.

Riley Kennedy 13 Jul 2023
SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal
Finance

The dispute will head to trial in September.

Riley Kennedy 13 Jul 2023
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits
Finance

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023