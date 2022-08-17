See full details
Bernard Whimp is back with more fantastical offers

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Bernard Whimp is back with more fantastical offers
Chance Voight directors Paul Currie and Bernard Whimp woo investors. (Image: Chance Voight)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 17 Aug 2022
Bernard Whimp is at it again. For those who aren’t familiar with this enterprising chap, he had just emerged from bankruptcy in late 2001 when he first caught the eye of the Securities Commission, the predecessor of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).The commission prohibited the offer document for Rosetta Terraces Contributory Mortgage, a scheme offered by a company called General Mortgage.General Mortgage was formed in 2000 when Whimp was still bankrupt and was 90%-owned by Merlin Capital Partners, based at 518 Woodend Road, Ran...

Opinion
How slow population growth will affect the housing market
Cameron Bagrie | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

A barely growing population is taking the heat out of the housing shortage. We're losing non-residents but if a rush of citizens joins them heading out the door, watch out.

Cryptocurrency
Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Infrastructure
Fletcher beats guidance with $756m operating profit
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items for the year ended June came in at $756 million compared with the company’s $750m guidance.

