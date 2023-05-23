Menu
Black Robin suspends interest payments

Jasmine Yao: unable to provide further information to investors. (Image: BRG)
Brent Melville
Tue, 23 May 2023
Black Robin Equities didn't pay last quarter's "guaranteed" cash distribution to its wholesale investors as it restructures its business into a residential and retirement village developer.The residential investor, which placed two of its "troubled" Wellington residential assets into liquidation on April 19, will offer its equity convertible note-holders - who are guaranteed a 10% return payable quarterly - into redeemable preference shares into a new holding company, Black Robin Group (BRG), on a 1:1 basis.That will...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Should NZ introduce a carbon dividend?
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Should NZ introduce a carbon dividend?

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Sommers.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options

Vendors have pared back their expectations on sale prices. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options
Energy

Can carbon removal become a trillion-dollar business?

Quite possibly – and not before time.

The Economist 5:00am
Can carbon removal become a trillion-dollar business?

