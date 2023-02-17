Blis Tech sees revenue grow by 24% in Q3

(Image: Blis)

Blis Technologies says it saw revenue grow by 24% in the third quarter of the financial year.The Dunedin-based New Zealand stock exchange-listed probiotics company told the market this morning its revenue in the three months to December was $2.9 million, an increase of $600,000 compared with the same period last year.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) profit was $300,000 for the year.It comes after the company underwent a review of its strategy and business model after it broke a three-year run of profitabilit...