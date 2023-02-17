Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Blis Tech sees revenue grow by 24% in Q3

Blis Tech sees revenue grow by 24% in Q3
(Image: Blis)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Blis Technologies says it saw revenue grow by 24% in the third quarter of the financial year.The Dunedin-based New Zealand stock exchange-listed probiotics company told the market this morning its revenue in the three months to December was $2.9 million, an increase of $600,000 compared with the same period last year.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) profit was $300,000 for the year.It comes after the company underwent a review of its strategy and business model after it broke a three-year run of profitabilit...
Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm