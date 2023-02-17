Fraser Whineray to resign as Fonterra's COO

Fonterra's chief operating officer, Fraser Whineray. (Image: Fonterra)

Fonterra’s chief operating officer, Fraser Whineray, will resign from the co-op at the end of the financial year.Whineray’s resignation was announced to the market this morning. He joined the dairy company in 2020 after 12 years at Mercury NZ, including a period as its chief executive.Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell said Whineray had made a significant contribution during his time with the business.He had set the co-op’s “ambitious” goals for decarbonisation and the management of water, and his...