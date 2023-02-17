Synlait into last stretch for Chinese registration

(Image: Synlait)

Synlait Milk’s Dunsandel factory will be audited next week as part of its manufacturing licence application to supply product ultimately bound for China. The milk processor said the Ministry for Primary Industries will audit the factory on behalf of China’s Statement Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) next week as part of its registration process. That follows a review of Synlait’s technical dossiers, it said. Synlait has been seeking a renewal of its licence to produce A2 Milk’s Chinese-labelled infan...