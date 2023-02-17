Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Synlait into last stretch for Chinese registration

Synlait into last stretch for Chinese registration
(Image: Synlait)
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Synlait Milk’s Dunsandel factory will be audited next week as part of its manufacturing licence application to supply product ultimately bound for China. The milk processor said the Ministry for Primary Industries will audit the factory on behalf of China’s Statement Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) next week as part of its registration process. That follows a review of Synlait’s technical dossiers, it said. Synlait has been seeking a renewal of its licence to produce A2 Milk’s Chinese-labelled infan...
Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm