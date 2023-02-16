Menu
Telcos' efforts paying off in Hawke’s Bay

The three major telcos are delivering 'cells on wheels' to the region. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
The past 24 hours have seen “lots of progress” towards getting communications back up and running in regions impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.The plan seems to be coming together after many areas have been left without any network connection for up to three days.Telco industry organisations are using a combination of technologies to restore basic voice and text connectivity as they work to bring cell sites back online and restore fibre.2degrees has managed to get Napier and Hastings online, according to the latest update from the New Z...
Markets Market close

Skellerup shares dive while delivering record first-half

Skellerup is achieving A’s in terms of performance – but investors want it to aim for an A+.

Ella Somers 5:48pm
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm