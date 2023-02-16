Telcos' efforts paying off in Hawke’s Bay

The three major telcos are delivering 'cells on wheels' to the region. (Image: Spark)

The past 24 hours have seen “lots of progress” towards getting communications back up and running in regions impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.The plan seems to be coming together after many areas have been left without any network connection for up to three days.Telco industry organisations are using a combination of technologies to restore basic voice and text connectivity as they work to bring cell sites back online and restore fibre.2degrees has managed to get Napier and Hastings online, according to the latest update from the New Z...