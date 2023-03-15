Menu
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rrahul Dosshi being presented an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Receivers have been appointed to an early childhood education group, which the tax department is also trying to liquidate.PwC’s Stephen White and John Fisk were appointed to The Rainbow Group of Companies Limited, as well as certain associated companies, on Tuesday.The group consists of 13 Rainbow Corner early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers and an ECE private training establishment. All up, it has about 130 staff.In total, 20 companies have ended up in receivership. Rai...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet
Du Val's senior legal counsel warned a whistleblower to destroy documents provided to BusinessDesk, after locking up his funds.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson
Eric Watson and Owen Glenn have been involved in a long-running dispute for many years.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023