BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rrahul Dosshi being presented an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)

Receivers have been appointed to an early childhood education group, which the tax department is also trying to liquidate.PwC’s Stephen White and John Fisk were appointed to The Rainbow Group of Companies Limited, as well as certain associated companies, on Tuesday.The group consists of 13 Rainbow Corner early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers and an ECE private training establishment. All up, it has about 130 staff.In total, 20 companies have ended up in receivership. Rai...