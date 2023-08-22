Menu
BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding

Wishbone closed in the Christchurch airport this week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
The Bank of New Zealand wasn’t “willing” to continue to support Wishbone’s funding last year, and it was forced to refinance, the now-collapsed hospitality chain’s first liquidator’s report says.Last week, Liquidation Management’s Mohammed Jan was appointed to The Woodward Group – the entity behind Wishbone. Founded more than 20 years ago by William and Andrea Scarlett, the business grew to have 17 stores across the country, employing 110 people with a manufacturing plant in We...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers
Finance

Bond investors will have some options in the coming weeks. 

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work
Finance

Their fees totalled about $916,000 for the administration.

Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023
Simplicity and First Credit Union start a mutual friendship
Finance

First Credit Union and Simplicity are keen for more partners to join.

Paul McBeth 21 Aug 2023
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business
Finance

Pact will pocket as much as A$180m from the sale. 

Staff reporters 16 Aug 2023