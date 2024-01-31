Menu
Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape

Commerce and consumer affairs minister Andrew Bayly. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
New Zealand’s increasingly complex regulatory landscape is about to undergo a much-needed overhaul, commerce and consumer affairs minister Andrew Bayly told the Financial Services Council in a speech.According to the minister, over the past 20 years, a series of legislative and regulatory reforms have been implemented to enhance the conduct of financial institutions.“Regrettably, this layering of regulation and legislation has led to the architecture governing the financial services sector losing some of its coherence, and it has ce...
The Quiz

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Govt praises and kills Productivity Commission

'It is kind of Kafkaesque': Shaw on death of Productivity Commission.

Ian Llewellyn 8:12am
Property

Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

The 5-star Intercontinental offers 139 upmarket rooms.

Brent Melville 5:00am
