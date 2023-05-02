Menu
Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'

Colin Rath owned the Fiddler’s Green vineyard. (Image: Supplied by Colin Rath)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 02 May 2023
The company owned by Colin Rath, the former Manhattan property developer-turned-Canterbury winemaker now serving a jail sentence for tax fraud, owes between $2.2 million and $4.2m, the first receivers report says. Last month, Rath was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court to three years and seven months in jail for tax fraud in relation to $1.5m in fraudulent GST returns. After arriving in New Zealand in 2016 on an entrepreneur residency visa, he was given permission by the Overseas Investment Office in 2018 to buy a 28-hectare...
