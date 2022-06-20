See full details
Cooking the Books: why Mahé Drysdale changed everything to become a financial adviser

Frances Cook
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Mahé Drysdale has now moved into the investment world. (Image: NZME)
Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's Mahé Drysdale on his experience making a big career change, and his top financial tips. Hosted by Frances Cook.When Mahé Drysdale saw that his rowing career was coming to an end, he was even willing to give milking sheep a go.The two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion in the single sculls had reached a point that most athletes face at some stage; it was time to give up the quick-dry athletic g...

