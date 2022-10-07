See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Cooks Coffee to raise $5.8m ahead of UK dual listing

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Cooks Coffee Company wants to raise nearly $6 million as it eyes a second listing in the United Kingdom.The NZX-listed hospitality franchising company previously said it wanted to list in the UK to align with its growing international business, and today said it would sell shares in a private placement to new investors and also undertake a pro-rata one-for-6.367 renounceable rights issue to raise as much as $5.8m from both transactions. That would coincide with a listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market.Cooks Coffee, which is trading a...

Retail FREE
Kathmandu announces new global expansion at Paris Fashion Week
Staff reporters | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Kathmandu announced the launch of its new global expansion into the UK, Europe and North America at Paris Fashion Week.

Transport
KiwiRail to remain an SOE, former CEO Greg Miller paid $1.8m
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

On the day ministers announced no change to its entity form, KiwiRail revealed it paid nearly $2m to its former CEO.

Law & Regulation
Wellington philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik wins in court over unpaid loans
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

The Wellington property developer went to court against a man known for his role in the crowdfunded sale of an NZ beach.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

