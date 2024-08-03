Menu
Cryptonising your Martian portfolio

If you were living on Mars, where on planet Earth would you invest your money? (Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Sat, 03 Aug 2024
Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun. It's nicknamed the "red planet" because it is covered in iron (III) oxide (Fe₂O₃). It's amongst the brightest objects in Earth's sky. In the winter, it’s similar in temperature to Queenstown (−78.5°C to 5.7°C). At 4.5 billion years old, it’s the age of US President Joe Biden and most of the US Senate. There are 11 active Secret Service teams – I mean probes – orbiting Mars or on the surface as I write. The Martian surface. (Image:...
On the Money: SkyCity, SenateSHJ and Cheese
Grand openings, grand closings and driver of the week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Inside Kiwi's powerful network that anointed Trump's VP pick

Right-wing tech magnates stand to gain if their chosen son gets into the White House.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Spain fines booking.com $750m over competition concerns

Website set unfair conditions on hotels, competition watchdog says.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 02 Aug 2024
Ngāti Whātua launches investment platform for Auckland projects
The Auckland iwi aims to facilitate iwi investment into the Downtown Carpark project.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Fund management companies show diverse profitability in 2024
Milford Funds generated the biggest profits for its owners.

Staff reporters 30 Jul 2024
ANZ admits 'unacceptable failure' as bond probe continues
Regulator is investigating the bank over its bond turnover data.

AAP 25 Jul 2024