Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
An aerial shot of Pan Pac's Whirinaki site taken on Feb 19. (Image: Supplied)
Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the North Island in February. It devastated businesses, brought down critical infrastructure and claimed lives. More than six months on, BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up – worth billions of dollars – was getting on.Businesses were not bothered at first.The region sort of “semi-took on” weather warnings about the impending arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle in early February.In part, as Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee explained, beca...
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Markets

Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Property

Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

More Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas
Finance

'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 11 Sep 2023
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023