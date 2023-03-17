Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there is still confidence in the medium-to-long term outlook. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
A Waikato dairy farmer says "the storm is coming" as forecasts show the cost of producing milk could be above the midpoint New Zealand’s major dairy companies are currently paying.However, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there is still confidence in the medium- to long-term outlook. DairyNZ DairyBase data is forecasting the total farm work costs for the current season to increase to around $9 per kilogram of milk solids (KgMS) for the current season – an 11% increase on last season’s $8.13/KgMS.That&...
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra says demand is returning in China

China’s re-opening stands to benefit NZ exporters, including the dairy giant.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fonterra says demand is returning in China
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Queenstown airport is particularly digging into Auckland's international traffic.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

More Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 16 Mar 2023
NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters
Finance

NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Banking sector jitters continue to dominate global markets with all eyes on Credit Suisse Group. 

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023
Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?
Finance

Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?

Nobody knows, but one of his entities owes its lender roughly $11 million. 

Riley Kennedy 16 Mar 2023
Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business
Finance

Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business

The transaction was settled earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 16 Mar 2023